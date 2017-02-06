Guild Mortgage Company Hosting Inaugural Teddy Bear Drive

by Tim Church

HARRISON, Ark. – Guild Mortgage Company in Harrison is hosting an inaugural Teddy Bear Drive to benefit the Harrison Police Department and Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Through the entire month of February, GMC invites area residents to visit one of their ten collection stations and drop off a brand new teddy bear. Branch Administrative Assistant Dana Lair explains these teddy bears will be evenly distributed to the police and sheriff’s departments for them to then pass out to children involved in traumatic incidents that they encounter on a daily basis:

Lair says their goal is to collect at least 100 bears by February 28th. She adds they do ask that the teddy is brand new and still has the tags on it when you drop it off.

Drop off a Teddy Bear for our Teddy Bear Drive at the following locations:

Guild Mortgage Company

Title Net Solutions on the Square

Harps in Bellefonte

Sam Alexander Pharmacy

Century 21 Action Realty

Re/Max

Jerry Jackson Realty

McDonald’s Downtown location

Harrison Youth Center

Clark Office Supplies