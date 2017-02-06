Harrison Road Closures Announced

by Shannon Cay

HARRISON, Ark. – The City of Harrison announces two road closures for Tuesday.

Officials say Cooper Drive between H Street Terrace and Jamesway Street in the Southern Hill Subdivision will be closed Tuesday, February 7, 2017 beginning at 10:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Additionally, the city says the westbound lane of Rock Springs Road between Highway 65 North and Rock Springs Court will be closed indefinitely. Crews are installing a temporary pole and signals there as the pole was damaged in a traffic accident last week.