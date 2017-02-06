Kelly Ann (Ingraham) Wages, age 42, of Springfield, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2017. She was born October 12, 1974, in Aurora, Illinois, the daughter of Felix and Carol Ingraham. Kelly was joined in marriage July 18, 2013, to Jason Wages. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.

Known as “Mom” to many, Kelly was and amazing and strong woman who was spirited and full of life. She always had a beautiful smile and a contagious laugh. Kelly was the rock of her family and very protective of those she loved. She enjoyed coloring, being outdoors, floating and flowers, especially tiger lilies. Most of all, Kelly loved her kids and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; her father, Felix Milton Ingraham; and her kitty, “Mister Whiskey”.

Kelly is survived by her loving husband, Jason Wages of the home; two sons, Ethan Polmanter and fiancé Carrie Radetski of Morrisville, Missouri, Jaden Polmanter of Springfield, Missouri; her mother, Carol Ingraham of Indiana; a sister, Karen Greco and husband William of Springfield, Missouri; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held in the spring. For online condolences please visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com .