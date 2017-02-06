Luke E. Roller, age 84, of Seligman, Missouri, passed away Friday, February 3, 2017 at his home.

He was born October 2, 1932 in Clantonville, Arkansas the son of Frank and Flora (Ash) Roller. On November 9, 1957 he was united in marriage to Peggy Roller, who preceded him in death on July 7, 1991. On September 1, 1996 he married Georgia (Catron) Pippin Douglas, who died January 8, 2014. Also preceding him in death were his parents; two brothers, Harold and Norman Roller; one sister, Virginia Skelton and a niece, Bernita Brown.

Surviving are one daughter, Bea Roller of Seligman, Missouri; two grandchildren, Austin and Charlie Pippin; seven nephews, Keith, Kenny, David, James and Donald Roller and Gayle and Glen Skelton and two nieces, Donna Kay Reiling and Barbara Skelton.

Luke received his education at Washburn where he graduated from high school. He then joined the United States Air Force, retiring as Master Sergeant on December 1, 1971 after twenty years of service. During that time he was stationed in Oklahoma, the East Coast and served in Vietnam. After his retirement he moved back to Missouri and farmed in Seligman.

Graveside services with military honors will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, February 7, 2017 in New Salem Cemetery at Seligman, under direction of Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville, Missouri. Pastor Russell Bishop will conduct the services.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. Monday at Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville.

Contributions may be made to New Salem Cemetery in memory of Luke.