McNair Appears Via Skype in Court

by Shannon Cay

HARRISON, Ark. – A man from Harrison who took authorities on a car chase last month pleads not guilty during his most recent court appearance.

At the 14th District Circuit Court, 19-year-old Taylor McNair, now charged with reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage, theft of property, and criminal mischief, made his first appearance via Skype on January 27th. His public defense attorney was present in court to make his plea.

According to McNair’s arrest affidavit, a Boone County deputy attempted to pull a vehicle over for a minor traffic violation when the driver, later identified as McNair, took off into the city of Harrison on January 11th. McNair wrecked the vehicle at Washington Street and Chestnut Street before his subsequent apprehension by the Harrison Police Department.

According to the court records, McNair was already out on bond for theft of property and reckless driving causing physical injury from an incident on October 16th, 2016. Additionally, his previous bond has been revoked and he is currently incarcerated in the Boone County Jail.

Judge Gordon Webb slated McNair’s next court appearance for February 24th, when Judge John Putman will hear both cases.