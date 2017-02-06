Ozark Man Arrested for Crawford County Vehicle Crash

by Tim Church

BOURBON, Mo. – A man from Ozark is arrested and issued several charges following a single vehicle crash Sunday night, seven miles northwest of Bourbon in Crawford County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol reports 25-year-old Anthony Fulliam was traveling eastbound on Highway C at 9:40 p.m., when he failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the left side of the roadway. Fulliam’s vehicle then struck a sign, overturned, and came to rest on its top against a fence.

Fulliam was not injured in the crash, but was arrested and charged with 2nd degree assault, driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash, failure to drive right half of the roadway, failed to transfer registration in 30 days, failed to register vehicle annually and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and injury.

A passenger in the vehicle, 25-year-old Nikolas Verdu of Cuba, was flown by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital to be treated for his serious injuries.