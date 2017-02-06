Pipe Work to Close Eastern Taney Co. Routes

by Sam Clanton

CEDAR CREEK, Mo. – MoDOT crews are replacing deteriorating drain pipes underneath three eastern Taney County roads, causing temporary closures this week.

Today (Monday) crews are working on Route KK near Cedar Creek. The roadway will be closed between Moore Bend Road and Cotton Rock Road from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, Route OO south of Cedar Creek will be closed between Route M and A.B. Fine Road during the same hours.

On Wednesday, crews will focus on Route U between Shady Spring Road and Goodsell Mountain Road near Protem, also from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

MoDOT says drivers will need to find an alternate route around these closings. Motorists will be able to access driveways and other entrances on either side of the closings, but will not be allowed to travel through the work zones.