Relay For Life Kick-Off Event Feb. 11 at Lions Club

by Sam Clanton

BRANSON, Mo. – Organizers of the 2017 Relay For Life of Taney and Stone Counties announce a kick-off fundraiser featuring a chili and soup lunch, live and silent auctions and live entertainment.

The event is scheduled for this Saturday, February 11th, running from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Branson/Hollister Lions Club Building on East Highway 76.

Relay For Life Committee Member Terri Williams says the kick-off event is open to the public and free to attend, with lunch available for a 5-dollar donation…

Relay For Life of Taney and Stone Counties is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Williams says the June 3rd Relay is moving to a new location – Branson Landing – and will be combined with the Bark For Life event, which also raises funds for the American Cancer Society.

For more information about the local Relay For Life visit www.relayforlife.org/taneystonemo or www.facebook.com/TaneyStoneRelay.

Those who would like to donate items for the live or silent auctions at the kick-off are asked to contact Williams by calling 417-230-6200.

Holt Auctions will conduct the live auction from 1 to 2 p.m.