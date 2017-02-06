SDC Attractions Hosting Job Fair Feb. 10-11

by Sam Clanton

BRANSON, Mo. – Silver Dollar City Attractions is holding a job fair Friday and Saturday, February 10th and 11th, for more than 30 available positions at Silver Dollar City, the Showboat Branson Belle and White Water.

The job fair begins at 9 a.m. each day at the Red Gold Heritage Hall at Silver Dollar City. Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are encouraged. Staff will be taking applications and interviewing for the open positions.

To schedule an appointment call 417-338-8122.

Applicants can check online for job listings at www.silverdollarcity.com; click on the “Careers” link at the bottom.

Those who apply online will be contacted with an interview appointment time.