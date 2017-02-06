Serious Injuries in Crash near Ava

by Sam Clanton

AVA, Mo. – Serious injuries are reported in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 14 two-and-a-half miles west of Ava in Douglas County.

State troopers say 18-year-old Anthony Rosas of Ava was westbound at 12:50 p.m. Saturday, when his compact SUV crossed the center line and struck an eastbound car driven by 46-year-old Joseph Edel of Ava.

Edel was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Springfield for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Rosas was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.