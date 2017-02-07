All-Star Game Founder Pilz Dies

by: Scott McCaulley

Gerald Pilz, founder of the annual All-Star Basketball Games that bears his name, passes away this past weekend after a long illness.

Pilz founded the Gerald Pilz and Friends All-Star Basketball Games in the early 90’s and eventually moved the games to College in the Ozarks in 1994 where it is still played every July. Several area High School Players participated in the game over the years and eventually went on to play College Basketball at C of O as well as other area Universities.

Pilz was an educator and a school administrator for 38 years before retiring in 2004 and eventually relocating with his wife Judy to the Lakes Region to live in 2008.

Two Visitations for Gerald Pilz will be held, the first Wednesday evening from 5-9 at Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson with the second at Faith Lutheran Church in Branson from 9:30-10:30 Thursday morning with the Funeral Service to follow at 10:30. Burial will take place at the Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery in Springfield Friday morning at 10:00.

More information available on the Obituary Page on Hometown Daily News.com.