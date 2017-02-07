Allan Dale Sturgeon, age 65, of Stark City, Missouri, passed away Monday, February 6, 2017 at his home.

He was born April 8, 1951 in Monett, Missouri, the son of Homer Garvin and Dorothy Charlotte (Beaver) Sturgeon. On May 7, 1977 he was united in marriage to Vicki Patterson, who survives. Also surviving are one son, Dusty Sturgeon and his wife Val of Stark City, Missouri; two daughters, Lindsay Bigham and her husband Chad of Stark City, Missouri and Amy James and her husband Brad of Granby, Missouri; two sisters, Anita Savage and her husband Garland of Fairview, Missouri and Leta Berno of Neosho, Missouri and seven grandchildren, Frank James, Jesse James, Shelly James, Chet Sturgeon, Tyke Sturgeon, Chandler Bigham and Leigha Jo Bigham.

Preceding him in death were his parents.

Allan attended school at Fairview and Wheaton. He spent his entire life in Newton County and Stark City and was a cattle and poultry farmer. He enjoyed fishing and he loved farming, especially watching his heifers have their baby calves.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Mount Olive Cemetery in Pioneer, Missouri under direction of McQueen Funeral Home in Wheaton, Missouri. Pastor Paul Wahlert will conduct the services.

The family will receive friends after 5:00 P.M. Wednesday at McQueen Funeral Home in Wheaton.

Contributions may be made to Hospice Compassus in memory of Allan.