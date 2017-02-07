Authorities Search for Shooting Suspect from Peel

by Shannon Cay

FLIPPIN, Ark. – Authorities in Marion County are searching a man from Peel following a shooting early this (Tuesday) morning.

Investigator Dusty Smith with the Flippin Police Department says multiple agencies are searching for 54-year-old John Jeanquart. He says Jeanquart may be armed with a four-ten shotgun and should be considered dangerous.

While the Marion County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed a shooting did occur, the name of the female victim has not been officially released. However, an update from the Flippin Police Department reads she is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Jeanquart is described as a white male approximately five feet seven inches tall, weighing in at 226 pounds. Smith says he left his vehicle near Bull Shoals Lake, a short distance from where the shooting happened. Smith says for most of the day law enforcement officers from Marion County have been walking a wooded area near that location, as well as checking numerous boat docks and resorts in the area.

At this time Jeanquart has still not been located but the search continues.

If you have any information regarding Jeanquart’s whereabouts or the Tuesday morning incident, Smith asks you call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 870-449-4236 or call 911.