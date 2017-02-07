Boone Co. Beekeepers Beware

by Shannon Cay

HARRISON, Ark. – The Boone County Agricultural Extension Office is altering the public to an issue stinging local beekeepers.

Mike McClintock, the County’s Extension Agent, says his department has had a couple of separate reports of bee hives being vandalized recently. He says it appears someone is attempting to steal the hives but has not been successful, leaving the hive in disarray.

While he could not pinpoint the exact reasoning behind this theft, other sources such as the California State Beekeepers’ Association say they believe farmers who are in need of a pollinator, but do not want to spend the money to purchase hives, are the likeliest culprit to steal from others.

According to the Extension Office, budding beekeepers can expect to spend a minimum of 350 to 400 dollars to get started in beekeeping.

McClintock says beekeepers should keep a close watch on their hives and report it if they are stolen.