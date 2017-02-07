Branson Job Center Hosting Hiring Events Wednesday

by Sam Clanton

BRANSON, Mo. – The Missouri Job Center in Branson is hosting hiring events for three different employers on Wednesday.

According to a news release, Lynina Inn is interviewing for lodging positions; Bee’s Cleaning is interviewing for housekeeping and laundry positions; and Branson Zipline is interviewing for retail sales, office and zip associate positions.

The hiring events take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Job Center, located at 2720 Shepherd of the Hills Expressway, Suite B, Branson.

Job seekers are encouraged to come prepared with completed resumes.

Resume assistance and the Career Closet are available to applicants.

For more information call 417-841-3386 or visit the Missouri Job Center’s website.