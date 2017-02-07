Commission Approves $11.2M for Sewer Projects

by Sam Clanton

FORSYTH, Mo. – Taney County Commissioners approve intergovernmental funding agreements with the Taney County Regional Sewer District totaling 11-point-2-3 million dollars.

One of the new projects this year is Phase 2 of the Powersite North sewer project. Environmental Services Project Coordinator John Soutee says this phase carries a cost of approximately 5-point-2 million dollars…

Phase 1 connected approximately 240 homes in the Powersite area.

Two other funding agreements pertain to non-project-specific capital improvements, totaling nearly 935-thousand dollars, and engineering, land acquisition, permitting and legal services for the Big Bear sewer project, totaling 100-thousand dollars.

Commissioners also approved an amendment to the existing Turkey Creek sewer project, extending the completion date to December 31st, 2019, and adding funds for construction…

Funds for each of these intergovernmental agreements have been allocated in the 2017 Taney County budget.