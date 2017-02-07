Dry, Windy Conditions Contribute to Brush Fires

by Sam Clanton

WALNUT SHADE, Mo. – With continued dry and windy weather conditions, local firefighters have been busy tracking down and extinguishing natural cover fires in the area.

Western Taney County Fire Protection District responded to at least two different brush fires this (Tuesday) afternoon, including one involving about a half-acre off Bristol Road in the Walnut Shade area.

Assistant Chief Jim Single says the fire began with a controlled burn that fanned out as the winds kicked up…

Single asks residents who need to do some outdoor burning to plan ahead and notify local authorities before starting…

Single points out that other local agencies have been busy fighting brush fires this week, including the Central Taney County Fire Protection District.