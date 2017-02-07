Georg Andersen passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MO on Monday January 16th, 2017 at the age of 89. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.

Georg Andersen is predeceased by his parents Hans and Julia Andersen, and his 2 brothers Henry Andersen and Andy Andersen.

Georg is survived by his loving wife of 36 years. They were married in Thornton, CO on January 17th, 1981.

Georg is lovingly remembered by his 5 children Georgiana Bove and husband Len of Philadelphia, PA, Christian Andersen and wife Becky of Aurora, CO, Peter Andersen and wife Jaye of Ozark, MO, Gene Hans Andersen of Nashville, TN, Bonnie Jansen and husband Michael of Springfield, MO, his 9 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.

Georg Andersen was born in Philadelphia, PA in 1927. He left school early at the age of 16 to join the military and served in WWII as a Merchant Marine in the Philippines, and did a tour in Germany where he was an ambulance driver with the Army. He received an honorary high school diploma in 2006 from Mountain Grove High School, recognizing his sacrifice and service to our country. He worked as a brick layer for over 50 years and was a lifetime member of the Bricklayers Union.

Georg was very active in his church and community, he was a member of the VFW, American Legion, and the Danish Brotherhood. In his younger years he enjoyed skiing in Colorado, and as he got older, took up stamp and coin collecting. When he turned 80 he took art classes and began water color painting. He lived a full life and always had something to share with everyone he met. He was bold in his faith, firm in his convictions, and inspired his children to learn something new every day.

The Veteran Memorial Service will be held at the Missouri Veteran Cemetery, 5201 S Southwood Rd, Springfield, MO 65804 on Friday, February 17th, 2017 at 1:00pm.

The Memorial Service Celebrating Georg’s life will be held at Calvary Temple Church, 9241 Wheeler Arch Rd, Mountain Grove, MO 65711 on Saturday February 18th, 2017 at 11:00am with Pastor Bill Morris officiating. All are welcome to attend to celebrate his life in Jesus Christ. For online condolences please visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com