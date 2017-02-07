Hollister Renews Contracts with CAM, Donation Station

by Sam Clanton

HOLLISTER, Mo. – The Hollister Board of Aldermen renews contracts with Christian Action Ministries and the Hollister School District Donation Station to provide food assistance and other services for needy families.

At the request of CAM Board Chairman Larry Johnson, aldermen increased the city’s contribution to 5-thousand dollars this year after Johnson went over some of the numbers for 2016…

The city’s contribution to the school district’s Donation Station remains 25-hundred dollars. The Donation Station works in partnership with the New Beginnings Fellowship Thrift Shop.

In other business, Hollister Mayor David Tate read a proclamation for Ronald McDonald House Week, and a reception was held in honor of recently-retired city employee Charlie Baker, who worked as a street technician for over 10 years.