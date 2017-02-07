Level 2 Amber Alert Inactivated for Missing Conway Toddler

by Tim Church

UPDATE: The Conway Police Department has inactivated the below Morgan Nick Amber Alert, Level 2.

CONWAY, Ark. – The Conway Police Department activates a Level 2 Amber Alert for a missing toddler.

The Arkansas State Police reports one-and-a-half-year-old Jimmy Fernando Bonilla of Conway was taken at knife point at 4:45 this (Tuesday) morning. The child is described as a Hispanic male, three foot, two inches tall, 18 pounds, with short black curly hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing only a diaper.

Authorities believe the toddler is with 23-year-old Yimi Antonia Navarro-Cruz of Conway and traveling in a 2003 four door Volkswagen Jetta, with license plate number 9-9-5-S-A-M.

Navarro-Cruz was last seen wearing a red hoodie and is described as a Hispanic male, five foot, five inches tall, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of the toddler or Navarro-Cruz is encouraged to contact 911 or the Conway Police Department.