Margie J. Akers joined her Lord and Savior Friday, February 3, 2017 at the age of 94.

Margie was born June 2, 1922 in Cape Fair, where she met her husband Woodrow. Their hard work and dedication allowed them to buy their own farm and open a popular market and diner at the corner of Hwy 76 and 13 (Lakeview), where she greeted people with a friendly smile and great food. Later they built a waterslide that many locals and tourists enjoyed throughout the 80’s. After Woodrow’s passing she continued the slide, cattle business and a mobile home court, as well as serving on the Branson West Board of Aldermen. She enjoyed going to church at Reeds Spring First Baptist for many years with friends and neighbors.

Her favorite times were walking her property, cooking, enjoying her family and the splendor of God’s wonderful creations. Those who knew her well knew her as a faithful servant to the Lord and a friend to all. She will be greatly missed.

Margie was preceded in death by her husband, Woodrow Akers, mother Maude Wilson, sisters Vonee Hammers and Jessie Wilson, and her brother James Donald “Buck” Wilson. She is survived by her son Dennis Akers and his wife Nancye, brother Coad Wilson and wife Sharon, grandchildren Denise Marlin, Jeff Akers, Tim Coble, Monte Coble, and Andy Akers, along with nieces, nephews, 16 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchildren who loved her very much.

As her vision grew dim with each passing year, Margie’s zest for life and family grew ever stronger. The family would like to thank the Elfindale Manor for helping her final years pass with grace and dignity.

Visitation will be Friday, February 10, 2017 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Stumpff Funeral Chapel Kimberling City, MO. Service will be held Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Tim Coble officiating at Stumpff Funeral Chapel Kimberling City, MO. The family requests memorial donations be made to Alzheimer’s Association Southwest Missouri Chapter 1630 W. Elfindale Springfield, MO 65808 or Macular Degeneration Association c/o Vision Resource Center of the Ozarks 1661 W. Elfindale Springfield, MO 65807.

Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, MO.