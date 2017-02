Monday Scores, Tuesday Schedule

HS Basketball

Girls

Branson 53 Republic 45

Marshfield 42 Hollister 11

Crane 61 Forsyth 55

Fordland at Blue Eye 55 Fordland 51

Sparta 53 Galena 45

Strafford 81 Spokane 42

Bradleyville 54 Niangua 33

Exeter 57 Hurley 42

Mount Vernon 76 Aurora 49

Boys

Hurley 56 Exeter 20

Junior District Tournament at Western Grove

Bruno-Pyatt Boys 56 Mount Judea 32

Deer Boys 35 St. Joe 17

Deer Girls 28 Bruno-Pyatt 22

St. Joe Girls 35 Mount Judea 16

Today’s Schedule

Boys

Branson at Republic

Reeds Spring at Rogersville

Forsyth at Galena

Blue Eye at Sparta

Spokane at Crane

Cassville at Aurora

Girls

Cassville at Lamar

Boys/Girls

Greenwood at Harrison

Hollister at Omaha

Alpena at Jasper

Green Forest at Marshall

Huntsville at Berryville

Mountainberg at Eureka Springs

Western Grove at Flippin

St. Joe at Timbo

Yellville-Summit at Valley Springs