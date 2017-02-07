Ruth Horton, age 79, of Rocky Comfort, Missouri, traded in her cross for a crown on Sunday, February 5, 2017 after a courageous battle with a long illness. She lived in a small town where everybody knows your name, and you are allowed to write a really, really long obituary.

Her journey here on earth began on January 8, 1938, in Jane, MO the daughter of Charlie and Jewel (Dalton) Poe. She received her education in Jane, MO graduating in the White Rock High School Class of 1957 as Mrs. Robert (Bob) Horton after uniting in marriage on December 29, 1956.

Ruth is survived by her husband Bob of 60 years. Together they ran Horton Dairy, while she also worked at Fasco Industries in Cassville, MO for 23 years. She enjoyed feeding the baby calves on the bottle. They usually milked 60 head of cattle twice a day. During her retirement years she said she never missed the cows but she sure missed the check! She is also survived by daughter: Diane Pueppke, husband Darrell, of Rocky Comfort, MO; son: Kenny Ray Horton, wife Natalie, of Point of Rocks, MD; grandchildren: Travis Stillions, wife Amy, of Oak Harbor, WA, Mandy Lewis, husband Jerod, of Goodman, MO, Stacy Morgan of Neosho, MO, and Tatum Horton of Point of Rocks, MD; siblings: Mary Bell Banks of Jane, MO, Charlene Bennett of Monett, MO, LeRoy Poe, wife Bev, of LaGrande, OR, Jack Poe, wife Linda, of Noel, MO, and Delores Forrester, husband Jerry, of Rocky Comfort, MO. She is preceded in death by her parents Charlie and Jewel Poe and her siblings Bill Poe, Laurana Shrum, and Bob Poe.

Every night Ruth would predict what color the dress was going to be on Wheel of Fortune. She made the most delicious meals. Ruth enjoyed when her sisters would come spend the day with her cleaning out a kitchen drawer, drinking a pot of coffee, or putting up her Christmas tree. She taught her children how to cook and keep house which she learned from Bob’s mother, Elsie. She and Diane were the best of friends and did everything together. She would tell everyone how proud she was of Kenny, making sure he’d always bring his guitar to play and sing. Nothing brought her greater joy than spending time with her grandkids: Mikayla, Ashleigh, Tristen, Lindsey, and Macy (Stillions), Dylan, Carter, and Drew (Lewis) and Trinity, Grace, and Kurtis (Morgan). Asking them, they’d say their best memories were fishing at the lake, wadding in the swimming pool, blowing bubbles, and shucking corn. Above all Ruth was absolutely devoted to her husband and children. She loved to be surrounded by her family. Ruth supported, respected, and loved her husband unconditionally. They were the perfect example of true love, and she will forever be Bob’s sweetheart. She was a woman of strong faith, believing in the power and strength of Jesus Christ’s love. Ruth’s passing will leave a large void in the lives of many.

Visitation will on Thursday, February 9th at 5pm, and a celebration of Ruth’s life will be on February 10th at 2pm. Both services will be held at McQueen Funeral Home in Wheaton, MO.