Shooting in Peel, Arkansas Confirmed

by Tim Church

PEEL, Ark. – This morning Hometown Daily News received a news tip of a possible shooting in Peel, Arkansas.

A deputy with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed there was a shooting in the area of Peel, and their department has taken the lead on the investigation.

As of report time, Marion County Sheriff Clinton Evan was still on scene with investigators. No additional information is being provided, until a press release can be officially released.

As more information on this shooting becomes available we’ll it for you on-air and online at hometowndailynews.com.