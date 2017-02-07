Two Branson Schools Place in LEGO Robotics Championships

by Tim Church

BRANSON, Mo. – Two Branson School District schools place at the First LEGO Championships on January 21st, in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The LEGO robotics teams from Cedar Ridge Intermediate and Buchannan Intermediate competed among 36 teams in the Robot Missions category at this event. Cedar Ridge brought home the 2nd place Champion’s Award, after qualifying in December at the regional contest to advance to the championship round.

The Buchannan team also placed in the regional contest in December. Their team finished in 10th place in the Robot Missions category and also earned 2nd place in the Gracious Professionalism-Core Values category.

Teams are comprise of up to 10 members in grades 4th through 6th, and are guided by two or more coaches.