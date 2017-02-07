USPS Investigates Mail Theft in Boone and Newton Counties

by Shannon Cay

HARRISON, Ark. – Multiple agencies are investigating two people from Harrison allegedly found with several articles of stolen mail out of Boone and Newton Counties recently.

Boone County Sheriff Mike Moore says his deputies were contacted by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office in regards to a domestic battery call out of their county between 36-year-old Mark Vanderpool and 30-year-old Colista Turner on January 17th.

During the subsequent investigation of the pair’s property, deputies say they found a plastic baggy containing assorted mail such as credit cards, checks, tax return information, and other assorted pieces of mail. Moore says specifically, 24 pieces of mail from that investigation were addressed to homes in Boone County.

According to the Boone County press release, Vanderpool was transported to the Boone County Jail last week but was released after posting a 25-thousand dollar bond. Turner was also transferred to the Boone County Jail. Jail logs show she is still in jail with that same bond amount.

Moore says his department has now paired with the Newton County Sheriff’s Department as well as the United States Postal Service to continue this investigation.