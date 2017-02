by Tim Church

BRANSON, Mo. – The City of Branson reports contractors have struck an eight inch waterline at Gretna and Highway 76.

Utility workers have been brought onsite to assess the situation. This water main break is in the heart of where crews have working on the 76 Revitalization project.

As more information becomes available we’ll have it for you on-air and online at hometowndailynews.com.