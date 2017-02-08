Barry Co. Sheriff’s Office Opens Investigation into Exeter Cattle Theft

by Tim Church

EXETER, Mo. – The Barry County Sheriff’s Office is looking to the public for assistance following a cattle theft, which occurred in the Exeter area earlier this week.

Detective Doug Henry shares 16 head of cattle were stolen sometime time between the late hours of February 5th and the early hours of the 6th. The cattle were taken from a field with over 100 head, with a corral system along the road on Farm Road 21-87, between Farm Road 10-45 and Farm Road 10-40.

Henry adds at this time they don’t believe the stolen corrals are directly involved to the stolen cattle case, but it can’t be ruled out just yet.

On the same date, Henry says a report of an attempted cattle theft also occurred on Farm Road 21-65 in Exeter. The owner found a group of cattle loaded into the corral system, but Henry reports something must have spooked the thieves before they could complete their objective.

He advises anyone who notices a stock trailer out of place or traveling down a back road they shouldn’t be, to get their tag number and contact your local law enforcement.

Anyone with any information on the cattle theft or the attempted cattle theft are encouraged to contact 911 or Henry at the Barry County Sheriff’s Office at 417-847-6556.