Bolen Formally Charged with Capital Murder

by Shannon Cay

HARRISON, Ark. – A man from Harrison is formally charged with capital murder this week.

Court records show 36-year-old Matthew Bolen was officially charged with the murder as well as kidnapping on Monday. He is accused of shooting 26-year-old Heaven Bolen from Harrison on Sunday, January 22nd, leading to her death at a Springfield Hospital the following day.

According to Boone County Sheriff Mike Moore, his department as well as the Arkansas State Police, the U.S. Marshal Service, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, and the Bloodhound Alliance assisted the Harrison Police Department for four days in search of Bolen.

According to a release from Moore’s Office, Bolen surrendered himself to authorities from a home of one of his relatives on Wind Rock Lane in Batavia without incident.

He will appear in court again on February 24th.