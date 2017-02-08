C of O Women in Top 10, On Court Tonight

by: Scott McCaulley

As the Regular Season winds down, the College of the Ozarks Lady Bobcats find themselves in a familiar position as one of the top ranked teams in the country.

This week’s NAIA Division Two Women’s Poll Ranks C of O ninth, up one spot from the previous poll two weeks ago. The Lady Bobcats have a 21-4 record entering tonight’s 6:00 Home Game with Central Christian which can be heard live on 106.3 KRZK. The Top Five in Division Two are St. Francis (Ill.), Concordia, Saint Xavier, Marian, and Southern Oregon.

Meanwhile the latest Division Two Men’s Rankings are out with Cornerstone, Union, Bethel, Rochester, and Warner in the Top Five. The Division Two Men’s National Championships will be at College of the Ozarks in March.