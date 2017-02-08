Beloved husband, father, son, brother, and wonderful friend, Mark Warren Weisz, 64, of Branson, Missouri, left this earth on Wednesday, February 1, 2017, after a courageous battle with prostate cancer. He has now been reunited with his son, Adam Mark Weisz, and father, Warren Herman Weisz, who proceeded him in death. He is survived by his loving wife, Ann Regina Weisz, daughters, Dawn Marie Morrison and Kristina Ann Weisz, mother, Muza Florine Weisz, brother, Gregory Tanner Weisz, sister, Melinda Sue Birge, son-in-laws, Zachary Joseph Morrison and Sean Edward O’Brien, and grand-sons, Conner Hardam Morrison and Ryder Mark Morrison.

Mark was born in St. Louis, Missouri on September 16, 1952. He graduated from Springfield North High School in Springfield, Ohio in 1971 and then attended Southwest Missouri State University while majoring in Drama. He later went on to pursue a successful career in Commercial Real Estate. He was very devoted to his family, friends, and community, and is most known for his love of Jimmy Buffett and Tommy Bahama tropical shirts. He enjoyed travelling, wine tasting, and gourmet food.

A celebration of life is planned for March Fourth, 2017, with location TBD. In lieu of flowers, the family is instead requesting that memorial donations be made to Ann Weisz, 386 Dalton Dr., Branson, MO 65616.

The family would like to sincerely thank all those that sent prayers/donations to the Go Fund Me set up for Mark as they navigated through this very difficult time. We would also like to send our gratitude to Compassus Hospice and Palliative Care for their kind and compassionate care for Mark during his final days.