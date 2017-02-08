Murder Suspect to be Tried as an Adult

by Shannon Cay

BERRYVILLE, Ark. – A 17-year-old from Carroll County accused of killing his autistic brother in January is being charged as an adult.

Court documents show, a now named 17-year-old Joseph Santiago, faces capital murder for the death of 21-year-old Alex Santiago on January 17th. During his arraignment on Monday, Santiago pled not guilty.

The probable cause affidavit from the sheriff’s department says the parents of the two came home to find Santiago deceased in the living room, while the 17-year-old was in the back bedroom watching television.

Carroll County Investigator Jerry Reddick says following the teen’s arrest, Santiago admitted to beating his brother with a baseball bat and then stabbing him with a sword. Furthermore, the teen admitted to an incident on April 13, 2016 at the Osage Trailer Park, when he allegedly locked his brother in a bathroom and set the double wide trailer on fire.

Joseph Santiago has also been charged with attempted capital murder and arson for that incident. Currently, Santiago is jailed in Benton County without bond.