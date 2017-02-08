Revenues Trending Upward for Taney County

by Sam Clanton

FORSYTH, Mo. – The February Taney County Sales Tax Report shows receipts of more than 1-point-9 million dollars, marking an increase of 22-percent over the same reporting period last year.

Year-to-date, sales tax revenue is now 18-percent greater than 2016, with receipts of 2-point-7 million dollars in January, bringing a monthly increase of 15-percent.

Taney County Treasurer Melanie Smith reports the current fund balance in General County Revenue at more than 1-point-4 million dollars, which is about 221-thousand dollars greater than this time last year.

The county finished 2016 with an overall revenue increase of 1-point-8 percent.