Two Kirbyville Residents Injured in Taney County Crash

by Tim Church

KIRBYVILLE, Mo. – Two Kirbyville residents are injured in a single vehicle crash early this (Wednesday) morning, in Taney County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol reports 42-year-old Tahnya Ellsworth was traveling eastbound on Highway 76, in Kirbyville at 12:55 a.m., when she swerved her vehicle to avoid a deer in a roadway. Her vehicle ran off of the roadway and into a ditch.

Ellsworth and a passenger, 16-year-old Eian Tolbert, were transported by a private vehicle to Cox Medical Center Branson to be treated for their respective minor injuries.