A Single Warrant Nabs Three Arrests in Yellville

by Shannon Cay

YELLVILLE, Ark. – A search warrant for a man from Yellville results in his arrest and the arrest of two others who also had warrants recently.

Marion County Sheriff Clinton Evans says officers with the Arkansas State Police, Deputies, the Flippin Police Department, and officers with the 14th Judicial Drug Task Force had a warrant to search 44-year old Mike Shelton’s home in Yellville on January 28th. That warrant stemmed from multiple law enforcement agencies conducting controlled buys of drugs from Shelton, according to the report.

Authorities say they found Shelton, as well as 28-year-old Jessica Plant, and 29-Bayle Harvey, both from Yellville. Plant and Harvey had outstanding warrants from The Flippin Police Department for failure to appear to court.

During the course of the investigation, officers located items related to the sale and use of narcotics. All three were arrested on the scene. While at the Marion County Detention Facility, jail officers say they found an amount of a substance that appeared to be meth and a smoking device in Plant’s cell.

Jail logs show Shelton’s bond has been set at 30-thousand dollars, Plant’s at 10-thousand dollars, and Harvey’s at just under 3-thounsand dollars.