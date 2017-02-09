Barbara Ann Butts was born on June 11, 1942 in Omaha, Nebraska. She was the daughter of Earnest Babcock and Doris (Fulsos) Babcock. Barbara married Gary Butts on July 17, 1971 in Omaha. They had been together for over 45 years. She worked in manufacturing as a forklift operator.

Barbara entered into rest on Sunday, February 5 at her home in Branson at the age of 74.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Butts; three sons; three sisters, Jeanette Ferrin and Sharon Dunn both of Omaha, NE and Hazel Babcock.

Cremation services are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.