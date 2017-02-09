Blue Eye, Bradleyville Get Top District Seeds

by: Scott McCaulley

Missouri High School District Tournaments seedings and match-ups are determined with the games set to get underway in just over week.

Two area tournament seeds and match-ups were announced on Wednesday:

Class 2 at Galena

The Blue Eye Lady Bulldogs are the top seed in the tournament followed by Miller, Crane, and Verona in the top half of the seeds. School of the Ozarks is seeded fifth with Galena, Marionville, and Billings rounding out the field. Marionville is the top boys seed with Crane, Blue Eye, and S of O joining the Comets in the top four. Galena, Billings, Verona, and Miller round out the bottom four of the seedings. The tournament begins on February 20 with the Championship Games on February 24.

Class 1 at Bakersfield

Bradleyville sweeps the top seeds on both the Boys and Girls Side. The Eagles are followed in the seedings by Bakersfield, Dora, Couch, Koshkonong, Chadwick, Lutie, and Niangua while the Lady Eagles are followed by Chadwick, Couch, Dora, Niangua, Bakersfield, Koshkonong, and Lutie. The tournament begins February 18 with the Girls Championship Game on February 23 and the Boys Finals on February 24.