Bond Reduction Denied for Man Charged in Break-in

by Sam Clanton

FORSYTH, Mo. – A motion for reduced bond is denied for one of two men charged with breaking into the Cedar Creek Fire Department in December.

Thirty-seven-year-old Robert Grant of Forsyth remains in the Taney County Jail on bonds totaling 26-thousand 500 dollars. He is scheduled to return to court February 21st for a probation violation hearing.

The other suspect, 21-year-old Jake Combs of Kissee Mills, is being held without bond for violating the terms of his probation in other cases against him. He is facing the same charges as Grant – second-degree burglary and tampering with a motor vehicle – plus an additional count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

A preliminary hearing for Combs is scheduled for February 28th.

Grant and Combs allegedly entered the fire station during the early morning hours of December 21st, stealing a brush truck and driving it through a garage door, causing structural damage to the building.

Several other items were also stolen at that time, according to officials with the fire department.

The truck was later recovered near the banks of Beaver Creek. The men allegedly tried to set fire to the vehicle before abandoning it.