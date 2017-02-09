Branson Teen and Carl Junction Woman Injured in Jasper County Crash

by Tim Church

DUENWEG, Mo. – A teenager from Branson and a woman from Carl Junction are injured in a single vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon, one mile west of Duenweg in Jasper County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol reports 56-year-old Becky France of Carl Junction was traveling northbound on Kenser Road at 4:32 p.m., when she lost control of her vehicle and ran off of the roadway. The vehicle then struck a driveway and a tree.

France was transported to Freeman West Hospital in Joplin to be treated for serious injuries. A passenger in the vehicle, 18-year-old Kyler Kemp of Branson, was transported to Mercy Hospital in Joplin to be treated for his moderate injuries.

According to the online crash report, neither France nor Kemp were wearing their seatbelts.