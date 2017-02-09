Downtown Branson: When Dinosaurs Ruled the Earth

by Tim Church

BRANSON, Mo. – This spring Downtown Branson is going back in time to the day of the dinosaurs.

Last summer, the Branson Centennial Museum moved into a new facility, leaving its former location at 101 Veterans Boulevard empty and up for sale. In the last couple weeks, passerby’s may have noticed remodeling efforts being done to the location and even more recently a new sign promoting the new building owners, Prehistoric Fossils.

Owner of the new business Merv Feick shares they are excited to be bringing a natural history store to Branson, which will have an emphasis on “Prehistoric Fossils” from the time of the dinosaurs on up to the Ice Age.

Feick adds they will also have minerals, gems, and jewelry, but the focus of the store will be on kids and families:

Since retiring from his 25-year career as a paramedic firefighter in 2004, Feick says he’s been running full steam ahead in the fossil business:

Feick says they hope to have a soft opening in the second week of March, but are looking at Memorial Day Weekend as a chance to host a grand opening celebration. He adds everyone should be on the lookout for dinosaurs appearing out by the new sign and on the porch in the coming weeks.

