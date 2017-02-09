Exeter Man Hurt as Semis Collide on Hwy. 86

by Sam Clanton

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – A man from Exeter is injured in a crash involving two semi trucks on Highway 86 south of Highway 97 in Barry County.

State troopers say 52-year-old Jack Rickman of Mount Vernon was westbound at 11:15 a.m. Thursday, when he attempted to pass another westbound semi as it was turning left, driven by 36-year-old Justin Graham of Exeter.

The crash resulted in total damage to both vehicles, however only Graham was hurt, according to the report.

He was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Cassville for treatment of moderate injuries.