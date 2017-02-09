Flippin Man Jailed Following Traffic Stop

by Shannon Cay

FLIPPIN, Ark. – A minor traffic violation lands a Flippin man in jail early Tuesday morning.

Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery says 38-year-old Kelly Hancock was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over on Highway 62 B in Mountain Home for an equipment violation. According to his report, the driver of the vehicle was on an active supervised probation and the deputy could see a firearm in plain sight.

Upon the search of the vehicle, authorities say the deputy found a plastic baggy filled with suspected methamphetamine weighing 3.2 grams in Hancock’s pocket and metal knuckles.

He was arrested, was subsequently released on 15-thousand dollar bond, and will appear in court to answer these charges on February 23rd.