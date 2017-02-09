Four Injured in Crash at 65 & 86 in Ridgedale

by Sam Clanton

RIDGEDALE, Mo. – Four people are hurt in a traffic crash on U-S 65 at Highway 86 in Ridgedale.

State troopers say 79-year-old Della Bryant of Blue Eye was eastbound at 1:51 this (Thursday) afternoon, when she failed to yield at the intersection and her car struck a southbound vehicle driven by 27-year-old Alyssa Eggleton of Harrison.

Bryant was transported by Taney County Ambulance to Cox Medical Center Branson for treatment of serious injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the online report.

Eggleton was transported to Cox Branson for treatment of moderate injuries. Two passengers – 53-year-old Steve Eggleton and six-year-old Sophia Engel, also of Harrison – were transported for treatment of minor injuries.