Lana (Standage) Brotherton, age 75, of Branson, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2017. Lana was born August 31, 1941, in Salt Lake City, Utah, the daughter of Helen and Don Standage. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.

Lana loved bingo and was a great cook. She cared for others and kept a wonderful home. Lana was of the Mormon faith and had a special place in her heart for her grandkids. She will be dearly missed for her tender heart.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard Brotherton; and a brother, Don Standage.

Lana is survived by son Patrick Brotherton of Guntersville, Alabama; son Travis Brotherton and wife Angie of Hollister, Missouri; daughter Teresa Clark of Alpine, California; and daughter Stacy Enniss of Pacific Beach, California; twelve grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two sisters, Nancy Robinson and Marcia Sawatski; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later time at Alpine Cemetery in Alpine, California.