Letha Joan Hines Crump was born April 16, 1944 in Fox, Arkansas. She was the daughter of Theodore Hines and Dovie (Branscum) Hines. Joan married Frederick Clinton Crump on June 15, 1962. She was a loving wife, sister, mother and grandmother. Joan also owned and operated a restaurant. She and Clint moved to Hollister from Nashville, TN.

Joan entered into rest on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at her home at the age of 72.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Jan Wittenburg Faubus and Joyce Hines.

Joan is survived by her husband, Clint Crump of Hollister; children, Joanna Crump and husband Doug of Portland, Oregon, Tamra Crump of Hollister and Stephen Crump of Ozark, MO; grandchildren, Candace Brokaw, Hannah Jorich, Sydney Crum, Madeline Crum, Logan Crump, Colton Crump and Avery Crump-Pitts; two great grandchildren, Caroline and Clinton; and sisters Judy Coffee of McRae, AR, Cleta George of Heber Springs, AR and Reta Hines of Branson.

Cremation services were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.