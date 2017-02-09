Marc Aaron Leonard, 49, of Branson died Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at his home in Branson.

He was born on July 26, 1967 in San Antonio, Texas, the son of Byron Eugene “Pete” Leonard and Susan Anthea (Graham) Leonard. He was a graduate of Branson High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from College of the Ozarks. Marc was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Branson and was an emergency medical technician with the Taney County Ambulance and Fire Department.

Survivors include his parents, Pete and Susan Leonard of Springfield and brother Eric Leonard of Springfield.

He was preceded in death by his fiancée, Danielle Jeannette Cramer.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Branson with Pastor Mary Wright officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Gone to Glory Cemetery in Kissee Mills, MO.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org. Memorials may also be made to the donor’s choice.

Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory in Branson.