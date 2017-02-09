NARMC Fundraising Gala Themed As Masquerade

by Shannon Cay

HARRISON, Ark. – The NARMC Hospital Auxiliary and the North Arkansas Medical Foundation are both gearing up for the hospital’s annual fundraising gala.

This year event has been dubbed the “Queen of Hearts” Masquerade. The Executive Director of the Medical Foundation, Kim Rosson, says this is one of the foundations biggest funds raisers. She says all the money from this event will be funneled right back into the hospital:

Rosson says the staff has been working to make this gala unique by providing things such as free carriage rides around the square, themed games, and musical entertainment by the Dan Benton Band:

The tickets are a hundred and ten dollars per person. She says this year’s event will include a cash bar, heavy appetizers, a live, and a silent auction. It is being held at the Hotel Seville and will kick off at 6 p.m. on March 11th.

She says people can bring their own masks, however, masks will be provided to all who attend.