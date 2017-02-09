Probation for Man Charged with Possession with Intent

by Sam Clanton

GALENA, Mo. – A man from Reeds Spring receives a suspended execution of sentence requiring five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

A year ago this week, Stone County Sheriff’s Deputies reportedly confiscated 13 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana, 29 hydrocodone pills and 83 generic xanax pills from the home of 39-year-old William Pryor.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, the deputies were following up on a call in the Branson West area when they made contact with Pryor at his home on Wild Bird Lane.

The officers also located rifles, pistols, ammunition and about 8-thousand dollars in cash.

Pryor was originally charged with three counts of possession with intent, along with one count of unlawful use of a weapon. The weapon charge and one of the possession charges were dismissed, pursuant to a plea agreement with the prosecutor’s office.