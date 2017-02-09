Republic Man Crashes Vehicle, Arrested for DWI

by Tim Church

REPUBLIC, Mo. – A man from Republic is arrested for driving while intoxicated after crashing his vehicle Wednesday afternoon, six miles west of Republic in Greene County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol reports 43-year-old Michael Duskin was traveling southbound on Farm Road 15 at 3:30 p.m., when he ran his vehicle through an intersection and struck a gate post.

According to the online crash report, Duskin was not wearing his seatbelt. He was arrested, but released to an ambulance to be transported to Cox South Hospital in Springfield to be treated for his minor injuries.