Stone Co. Livestock Conference Feb. 16 at Crane

by Sam Clanton

CRANE, Mo. – Farmers and ranchers in Southwest Missouri are invited to the 87th annual Stone County Livestock & Forage Conference, scheduled for Thursday evening, February 16th, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Crane.

University of Missouri Extension Agronomy Specialist Tim Schnakenberg says this long-running conference equips livestock producers to better manage their operations…

This year’s conference features presentations on the Missouri steer feed-out program, weed and brush issues in pastures, and the use of Bermuda grass in hayfields.

There’s a five-dollar fee to attend and registration is required by Monday, February 13th. Participants will enjoy a ribeye steak dinner.

Call 417-357-6812 for information or send payment to the Stone County Extension Center, P.O. Box 345, Galena, MO, 65656.

—

Following is a news release regarding the upcoming Taney County Livestock & Forage Conference:

FORSYTH, Mo. – The annual Taney County Livestock and Forage Conference begins at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 21 at the Forsyth High School Cafeteria in Forsyth. This popular University of Missouri Extension program is attended by livestock producers in order to learn the latest information to manage their farms better and improve farm income.

A beef pot roast supper is planned thanks to local sponsors: Branson Bank, First Community Bank of the Ozarks and Southern Bank. To reserve a meal, pre-registration is requested by calling the Taney County Extension Center at 417-546-4431 by Feb. 16. There is a small fee to attend the conference to cover program expenses.

“The program will focus on a variety of topics useful for all livestock producers,” said Will Knuckles, University of Missouri Extension agronomy assistant based in Forsyth.

The program will focus discussion on timely management concerns for cattlemen. Dr. Scott Poock, state extension veterinarian from the University of Missouri, will discuss how to assist the cow and calf during calving time.

Randy Wiedmeier, regional livestock specialist, will provide tips for successful calf weaning. Will Knuckles will lead a discussion on the good, the bad and ugly of Johnsongrass on area farms.